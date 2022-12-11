Sweden: Stockholm mosque condemns desecration of Quran in latest Islamophobic attack

SHAFAQNA-A Stockholm mosque condemned the latest attack on its facility after a damaged copy of the Qur’an was left chained up and hanging outside the mosque’s entrance.

Images released by the Stockholm Central Mosque of the attack last Friday show the damaged Holy book of the Muslims chained up and hanging from an iron railing outside the mosque.

The mosque said it frequently experiences such threats.

Tying a destroyed Qur’an and hanging it to the garden bars next to the mosque door is humiliating for Muslims, the mosque wrote on Facebook.

“Our mosque and our congregation receive threats very widely. Racists always make a new attempt to smear those who are not like themselves,” it said.

Source : aa