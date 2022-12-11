Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) holds a international conference on Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Al-Shirazi’s heritage

SHAFAQNA-The activities of the third international conference to revive the legacy of Karbala’s scholars were launched under the title of “Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Al-Shirazi: Thought and Leadership,” in the presence of a group of clerics and researchers from several countries in the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain(AS).

The Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji, said in his speech, “Reviving the legacy of our scholars and leaders from the religious authorities means reviving the nation’s heritage, glory and dignity.

Source : imhussain