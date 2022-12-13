Turkey: Debates heat up on enshrining women’s right to wear headscarves ahead of elections

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s ruling party submitted a constitutional amendment to parliament enshrining women’s right to wear headscarves at work and in daily life.The highly-politicised decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party comes six months before the next elections.

Parliamentary debates are expected to begin in the second half of the month, turning headscarves into a headline issue of the upcoming election campaign.

Özlem Zengin, the vice-chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said during a press briefing at the Parliament in the capital Ankara that the bill was signed by 366 deputies in the 600-seat Parliament. The AK Party and its nationalist allies have 334 seats.

Turkey’s government and opposition both vowed legal steps to enshrine women’s right to wear Islamic headscarves, restoring to the heart of political debate ahead of next year’s elections an issue which once caused deep divisions.

Headscarf ban in Muslim-majority Turkey

Turkish headscarf-wearing women have long struggled under laws that prevented them from wearing headscarves at schools as students and in public institutions as professionals, despite the prevalence of headscarf-wearing women in the country.

The issue of the headscarf ban held an important place in public and political debates in Turkey throughout the 1990s and 2000s. But no party today proposes a ban in Muslim-majority Turkey.

Discouraged in the name of modernity when the modern Turkish republic rose from the Ottoman Empire’s ashes in 1923, headscarves were gradually banned from schools and offices. The headscarf ban in Turkey was first implemented widely in the 1980s but became stricter after 1997 when the military forced the conservative government to resign in an incident later dubbed the Feb. 28 “postmodern coup.”

Turkey’s parliament lifted a ban on female students wearing the headscarf at university in 2008 in a move championed by Erdogan and which CHP lawmakers including Kilicdaroglu had sought unsuccessfully to block in the constitutional court.

In 2013, Turkey lifted a ban on women wearing headscarves in state institutions under reforms which the government said were designed to bolster democracy.

Erdogan often refers to the ban’s lifting as an example of how his party represents devout Muslim Turks against secular parties that ruled Turkey before his party’s arrival in 2002.

Turkish women hailed lifting a ban on hijab

Turkish women overwhelmingly hailed these measures, said historian Berrin Sonmez, who is also an ardent defender of women’s rights.

“Those who view the headscarf as a religious symbol that contradicts the principles of secularism should understand that (their thinking) is discriminatory,” Sonmez said.

“Prohibited or compulsory, the headscarf violates women’s rights only if the rules for wearing it are imposed by the state,” said Sonmez, who is veiled.

In the absence of more recent studies, she cited a 2012 survey showing 65 per cent of Turkish women wearing a headscarf. She estimated that half of them do so today.

Sources: euronews, reuters, middleeasteye, thenews