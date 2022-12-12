Historic moon mission ends

SHAFAQNA FUTUR- NASA’s Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission – a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years.

​The main goal of this mission was to test Orion’s heat shield – for the day when it is humans and not test mannequins riding inside.

​Orion has now traveled 1.4 million miles (2.25 million kilometers) since it took off from the east coast of Florida on November 16, aided by the monstrous rocket called SLS.

Source: sciencealert