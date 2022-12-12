Top universities in Global Employability

SHAFAQNA FUTUR- The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) reveals the world’s top 250 universities for producing employable graduates according to recruiters.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, University of Oxford, The University of Tokyo, National University of Singapore, Princeton University and Yale University in positions 1 to 10.

The survey, now in its 12th year, incorporated 98,014 votes from employers worldwide on which universities teach the key skills that students need to thrive in the workplace.

The top 10 universities are located in the US, UK, Japan and Singapore but 44 countries and regions are represented in the ranking including China, France, India, Spain, South Korea, Germany and Israel. The US is home to the top three universities and turns around its ten-year decline across the ranking.

Universities in mainland China are seeing a steady rise throughout the ranking due to strengths in graduate skills and work experience. In Europe, Spain is the highest climber of the last two years.

There are 19 new universities in this year’s ranking from Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Germany and Franc. Florida Institute of Technology is the highest climber this year, climbing 85 places to 76. New countries in this year’s ranking include Egypt, Estonia and Colombia.

Source: timeshighereducation