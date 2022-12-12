Batteries that get power from inside the body

SHAFAQNA FUTUR- Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized bio battery they believe may be a solution for the hard-to-reach small intestine.

This researcher explained that “How do you make your micro-fuel cell selectively work in the small intestine? We use a pH-sensitive membrane that requires certain conditions to activate,” Choi said. “When you look at our gastrointestinal tract, the esophagus has a neutral pH, the same as the small intestine, but the transit time is only 10 seconds. It will not activate in this area, and it will never work in the stomach because the stomach has a very low pH. It only works in the small intestine.”

Source: interestingengineering