English
International Shia News Agency

Turkey: Ruling coalition presented constitutional amendments to parliament regarding hijab

0
Turkey hijab

SHAFAQNA- The ruling coalition “Jumhur” in Turkey presented the constitutional amendments to the parliament regarding hijab. 

The ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey presented constitutional amendments to the parliament regarding the protection of the right to wear hijab and protection of the family against deviations; An action that puts the opposition in a new challenge.

The Justice and Development Party led by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in a press conference that these proposals were submitted to the parliament and the representatives of the ruling coalition consisting of the Justice and Development Party, the National Movement Party and the National Unity (336 representatives) have signed it.

These reforms are also signed by the leaders of the Justice and Development Party, such as “Mustafa Shentop”, the Speaker of the Parliament, “Dolat Baghcheli”, the Chairman of the National Movement Party, “Mustafa Dastji”, the Chairman of the National Unity Party, and other representatives.

The aforementioned amendments including the article 24th, which is related to the hijab, has been added: “One of the basic rights and freedom is that there will be no condition for the use of public and private services on women’s head covering. Also, in the amendment of this article of the law, it is stated that, “not any girls or women should be deprived of the right to education, work, candidacy in elections, or any political action or be deprived of using government services. Citizens will not be subjected to accusations, discrimination and insults because of their choice of wearing Hijab.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Turkey slams lack of reaction by the international community over the latest terror attacks

Related posts

Turkey: Debates heat up on enshrining women’s right to wear headscarves ahead of elections

asadian

Turkey slams lack of reaction by the international community over the latest terror attacks

asadian

Erdogan: It is possible to meet Bashar Assad

asadian

Turkey: OIC Halal Expo To Begin in Istanbul on 24 Nov 2022

asadian

Doha: Turkey’s President shakes hands with Egyptian counterpart

asadian

Turkey rejects USA’s condolences over Istanbul attack

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.