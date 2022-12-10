Turkey: Ruling coalition presented constitutional amendments to parliament regarding hijab

SHAFAQNA- The ruling coalition “Jumhur” in Turkey presented the constitutional amendments to the parliament regarding hijab.

The ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey presented constitutional amendments to the parliament regarding the protection of the right to wear hijab and protection of the family against deviations; An action that puts the opposition in a new challenge.

The Justice and Development Party led by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in a press conference that these proposals were submitted to the parliament and the representatives of the ruling coalition consisting of the Justice and Development Party, the National Movement Party and the National Unity (336 representatives) have signed it.

These reforms are also signed by the leaders of the Justice and Development Party, such as “Mustafa Shentop”, the Speaker of the Parliament, “Dolat Baghcheli”, the Chairman of the National Movement Party, “Mustafa Dastji”, the Chairman of the National Unity Party, and other representatives.

The aforementioned amendments including the article 24th, which is related to the hijab, has been added: “One of the basic rights and freedom is that there will be no condition for the use of public and private services on women’s head covering. Also, in the amendment of this article of the law, it is stated that, “not any girls or women should be deprived of the right to education, work, candidacy in elections, or any political action or be deprived of using government services. Citizens will not be subjected to accusations, discrimination and insults because of their choice of wearing Hijab.”

