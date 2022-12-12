UNICEF: More than 11,000 children killed or injured in Yemen war

SHAFAQNA-More than 11,000 children have been killed or injured in the war in Yemen – an average of four a day since fighting escalated in 2015, though the number is likely to be far higher, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported.

Agency chief Catherine Russell, who has completed a visit to the country, called for urgent renewal of the truce between the Government and Houthi.

The landmark agreement was initially announced in April and led to a significant reduction in the intensity of the conflict.

However, a further 62 children have been killed or injured in the period since it ended in early October and 30 November, UNICEF said.

