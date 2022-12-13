Iraq: About 90 families leaving Al-Jada camp in Nineveh

SHAFAQNA- The deputy governor of Nineveh said that about 90 families are leaving Al-Jada camp and return to their original areas soon.

Omar clarified that a joint meeting will be held with the Kurdistan regional government, the Iraqi ministry of Immigration and the United Nations high commissioner for refugees to review the mechanism for facilitating the return of refugees to their original areas during this month or the next.

He pointed out that the total number of homeless people in Nineveh province, who live inside and outside the camps, reaches about 650 thousand displaced persons who have not yet registered to return to their original areas.

The Deputy Governor of Nineveh said that according to the words of the Iraqi minister of Immigration, the Al-Jada 5th camp should be closed in a short period of time. Al-Jada camp is located in Al-Qayarah district in Nineveh province and has 2 thousand tents to accommodate displaced people.

Source: mdeast.news



