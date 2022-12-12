English
German Muslims decry ‘rooted hatred’ against their communities

German Muslims

SHAFAQNA-German Muslims decry ‘rooted hatred’ against their communities as anti-Muslim crimes continue to increase.

When 25 Muslim children’s graves were vandalised by unknown assailants in Hanover on 22 November, Muslim Germans were left appalled that an attack of such nature had gone largely unnoticed in Germany.

The chairman of the Muslim organisation Lower Saxony Schura, Recep Bilgen, condemned the attack at the Stocken city cemetery and demanded an enquiry by the police.

Later that afternoon, police in Hanover said they would open an investigation, though they cited the likelihood of “animal or natural causes”, as well as “personal fault”.

Source :  middleeasteye

