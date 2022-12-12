MEM: All Israeli settlements violate international laws

SHAFAQNA-All Israeli settlements violate Article 49, paragraph six, of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

They are, therefore, considered to be war crimes, according to Article 84, paragraph four of the additional first protocol of 1977; an annex to the 1949 Geneva Convention; and Article 8 of the 1998 Rome Statute.

It is thus both important and necessary to hold the Israeli occupation state accountable for all of the war crimes it commits against the Palestinian people. The UN Security Council must, as a matter of duty and urgency take measures to impose international law and rescue the two-state solution.

Source : middleeastmonitor