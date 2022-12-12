World Cup 2022: Royal Air Maroc organises 30 flights from Morocco to Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Morocco’s national carrier has organised 30 special flights to carry football fans to Qatar.

Royal Air Maroc announced on Monday that it would operate the trips from Casablanca to Doha, departing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Morocco sealed a stunning 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday, becoming the first African and Arab side to ever reach a World Cup semi-final.

Youssef En-Nesyri got the only goal in the 43rd minute with an impeccably timed leap to send a thumping header home.

“The exceptional and heroic performance of the national team during the 2022 World Cup will forever be engraved in the memory of Moroccans. A performance achieved thanks, in particular, to the fervour of the Moroccan public, the 12th man,” Royal Air Maroc said in a statement.

Source : middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022