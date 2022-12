SHAFAQNA-In the northern town of Djibo, 370,000 people are entrapped by a continuing blockade – largely cut off from food and aid.

Every day in Djibo – a dry and dusty town in northern Burkina Faso – residents walk around hoping to spot a distribution of food aid, or at least some cereals to buy.

The town used to host a vibrant market, especially for livestock. It is now empty of everything — cereals, vegetables, meat, and merchants.

Source : aljazeera

