World Hijab Day 2023: Dismantling Hijabophobia through awareness & education

SHAFAQNA- World Hijab Day Organization invites women from all ethnic backgrounds and faiths to wear the hijab (headscarf) for a day on February 1st, 2023 in solidarity with Muslim women and girls who experience discrimination.

World Hijab Day is an opportunity for people around the world to show solidarity with Muslim girls and women who are unfairly discriminated against for simply wearing the hijab (headscarf). It is a day to walk in the shoes of Muslim women to encourage religious tolerance, understanding and international solidarity.

World Hijab Day is among the few days of the year where people, irrespective of faiths, actively seek ways to show support to Muslim women.

Hijabophobia is at an all-time high

Due to the current political climate, Hijabophobia is at an all-time high and such discrimination while wearing the Hijab is commonplace. Muslim women are being pressured to remove their Hijab to “show solidarity” and make political statements, while parts of the world enact legislations that prevent Hijabi women from participating in society.

Experts have found that 69% of Muslim women who wore hijab, reported at least one incident of discrimination compared to that of 29% of Muslim women who did not wear Hijab. (ACLU)

Furthermore, women in 61 countries faced government restrictions on dress – specifically, regulations on head coverings. In fact, Europe had the most countries where women faced social hostilities for challenging legalized dress codes, with incidents recorded in 20 countries; that is 44% of the 45 nations in the region. Consequently, in all of these cases, Muslim women faced discrimination, physical violence and other forms of abuse for wearing head coverings. (Pew Research Center) .Moreover, in North America, all cases of harassment against Muslim women were rooted in individual racism.

Muslim women should be allowed the same freedom of expression and religion that is granted to all human beings. They should not be forced to choose between their religion, beliefs or personal lifestyle and government laws on dress decorum.

World Hijab Day 2023

World Hijab Day Organization are calling upon all communities to stand against discrimination against Muslim women who choose to wear hijab.

This year will be 11th Annual World Hijab Day celebration with the tagline, “Progression, not oppression” and with the hashtag #UnapologeticHijabi. World Hijab Day Organization invites all interested individuals to support this campaign in it’s mission in dismantling Hijabophobia globally.

History of World Hijab Day

Nazma Khan began this global initiative in 2013 after having fallen victim to verbal and physical abuse because she wore the hijab. Growing up in New York City, Nazma’s experienced heightened discrimination post 9/11, and eventually sought to open up doors for personal freedom of religious expression by inviting women around the world to walk in her shoes for one day, while donning the Hijab. Hence, World Hijab Day!

The hope for World Hijab Day was to foster religious tolerance and understanding by inviting non-hijab wearing women (Muslims or non-Muslims) to participate in the day. The effort is meant to end discrimination and bring about a better understanding and ‘sisterhood’ between the women of the world, through awareness and education.

Since its inception, the word about World Hijab Day has grown. New York State recognized the day in 2017 and, that same year, the House of Commons in the United Kingdom hosted an event for the day. World Hijab Day is now celebrated by millions of people all over the world.

