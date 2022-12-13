Achieving Self-Sufficiency: Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq (Part-7)

Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq (Part-7)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Achieving Self-Sufficiency

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِهِ ، … وَ أَغْنِنِي وَ أَوْسِعْ عَلَيَّ فِي رِزْقِكَ ، وَ لَا تَفْتِنِّي بِالنَّظَرِ ،

O’ Allah (SWT), bless Mohammad (PBUH) and his Household (AS), Free me from need, and expand Your provision toward me, and do not put me in trial with thinking and longing for people’s wealth (being ungrateful to your favor).

Commentary: Imam Sajjad (AS) asked Allah (SWT) to make him self-sufficient, expand his provision, and not try him with thinking and longing for people’s wealth. Some references mentioned not testing him by spending Allah’s (SWT) favors in a way that He is not pleased [1].

The word “Ghaniy” (غَنِي) is one of the names and attributes of Allah (SWT) that means Self-sufficient and Free from need. For instance, the phrase (وَاللَّهُ هُوَ الْغَنِيُّ الْحَمِيدُ) [2] means that Allah (SWT) is Free from need (self-sufficient), the Praiseworthy. The word “Ghaniy” (غَنِي) is also used as an attribute for a human being and means rich since rich people do not need the help of others. For instance, the phrase (إِن يَكُنْ غَنِيًّا أَوْ فَقِيرًا) [3] means whether one is rich or poor. The word “Faqeer” (فَقِير) is an antonym of “Ghaniy” (غَنِي). It refers to a person who is not self-sufficient and needs other people’s support and assistance.

This essay will address the following questions: What is required for self-sufficiency? You might say power and wealth. Does wealth and power guarantee self-sufficiency? What are the perils of poverty and wealth?

How we can become self-sufficient: Islam encourages everyone to work hard to meet their daily needs. Imam Baqir [4] (AS) narrated that Prophet Musa (AS) asked Allah (SWT): “Which one of Your servants is the most despicable in Your view? God said: The one who sleeps like a dead man in his bed at night and acts idle during the day.” One of the characteristics of believers is to wake up in the middle of the night to think and meditate, perform prayers, recite the Qur’an and seek God’s forgiveness [5].

The Imams of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) earned their livelihood by working. One of the companions of Imam Musa bin Jafar Al-Kazem (AS) saw him working on his agricultural land on a hot day [6]. He was surprised and asked: “Why don’t you leave the trouble of this work to others?” Imam (AS) responded: “The Prophet (PBUH), Amir Al-Mu’minin (AS), and all my ancestors earned their livelihood by working, and this is the tradition of all prophets and messengers and their deputies and all the righteous servants of Allah (SWT).”

There could be an instance when someone works hard but requires more earnings to support himself and his family. Consequently, he still falls into poverty and is forced to ask others for help. Many narrations point out the dangers of poverty[7]. For instance, Imam Amir Al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) said [8]: “Poverty brings deterioration to faith, perplexity to the intellect, and a motive for hatred.”

فَإِنَّ الْفَقْرَ مَنْقَصَةٌ لِلدِّينِ مَدْهَشَةٌ لِلْعَقْلِ دَاعِيَةٌ لِلْمَقْتِ .

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Poverty is almost disbelief [9]”:

قال رسولُ اللَّهِ صلى اللَّه عليه وآله : كادَ الفَقرُ أن يَكونَ كُفراً

The perils of wealth: Similarly, wealth can also lead to disbelief. A good example is Firon, who held enormous wealth and full sovereignty over the Children of Israel. Everything he wanted in his kingdom was available to him. He wanted more, but there was nothing more he could claim except to call himself the great lord [10] (فَقَالَ أَنَا رَبُّكُمُ الْأَعْلَىٰ). His absolute power destroyed him.

Allah (SWT) sent many warnings to wake Firon from the intoxication of power, wealth, and selfishness, but nothing woke him up. Eventually, Allah (SWT) drowned him in the Red Sea.

According to verses 10:90-91 (chapter Yunus), he accepted faith in God as he was drowning, but it was too late [11].

Verse 96:7 (chapter Al-Alaq) says that human beings transgress once they perceive that they are wealthy, self-sufficient, and independent from Allah (SWT) and Divine Creation:

كَلَّا إِنَّ الْإِنسَانَ لَيَطْغَىٰ ‎﴿٦﴾‏ أَن رَّآهُ اسْتَغْنَىٰ ‎﴿٧﴾‏

96:6-7 No! (But) indeed, man transgresses Because he sees himself self-sufficient.

Imam Ali (AS) says [12]: “Seek refuge in God from the intoxication of wealth because you gain your awareness very late from the intoxication of wealth.”

الإمام علي (عليه السلام): اسْتَعِيذُوا بِاللَّهِ مِنْ سَكْرَةِ الْغِنَى‏ فَإِنَّ لَهُ سَكْرَةً بَعِيدَةَ الْإِفَاقَةِ

Examples of people who were intoxicated with their wealth include Abu Jahl and Abu Lahab. They thought that their wealth would make them immortal. Hence, they mocked and taunted the Prophet (PBUH) and the believers. Verse 104:1-3 (chapter Al-Humaza) says:

وَيْلٌ لِّكُلِّ هُمَزَةٍ لُّمَزَةٍ ‎﴿١﴾‏ الَّذِي جَمَعَ مَالًا وَعَدَّدَهُ ‎﴿٢﴾‏ يَحْسَبُ أَنَّ مَالَهُ أَخْلَدَهُ ‎﴿٣﴾

104:1-2 Woe to every slanderer, backbiter. The one who collects wealth and counts it. Thinking that his wealth will make him immortal.

In chapter Al-Masad, the Qur’an curses Abu Lahab, a wealthy man from the tribe of Quraish. The chapter says:

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ‏

تَبَّتْ يَدَا أَبِي لَهَبٍ وَتَبَّ ‎﴿١﴾‏ مَا أَغْنَىٰ عَنْهُ مَالُهُ وَمَا كَسَبَ ‎﴿٢﴾‏ سَيَصْلَىٰ نَارًا ذَاتَ لَهَبٍ ‎﴿٣﴾‏ وَامْرَأَتُهُ حَمَّالَةَ الْحَطَبِ ‎﴿٤﴾‏ فِي جِيدِهَا حَبْلٌ مِّن مَّسَدٍ ‎﴿٥﴾

111:1-7 Perish the hands of Abu Lahab and perish he. His wealth will not avail him or that which he earned. He will be burnt in a Fire of blazing flame and his wife [as well] – the carrier of firewood. Around her neck is a rope of palm-fiber.

However, many righteous and wealthy people, men, and women, can use their wealth to advance noble causes. A great example is the noble lady of Islam, Ummul-Mu’minin, Hazrat Khadijah (SA).

She was a very reputable businesswoman who gave her wealth away to advance Islam. She lived with the Prophet (PBUH) during challenging circumstances in Mecca. In the Quran, Allah (SWT) addresses the Prophet (PBUH) and says:

وَوَجَدَكَ عَائِلًا فَأَغْنَىٰ ‎﴿٨﴾

93:8 And God found you poor (O’ Prophet) and made (you) self-sufficient (through the wealth of the noble Lady Khadijah (SA)).

Inward Self-Sufficience: Some people are outwardly poor but inwardly rich, like Abu Dharr, one of the great companions of the Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Ali (AS).

Abi Basir (ابى‌بصير) narrated from Imam Sadiq (AS) that Uthman (عثمان) gave 200 dinars of gold coins to two trusted people to give to Abu Dhar to spend on his needs [13].

The two people reached Abu Dhar, conveyed Uthman’s greeting, and gave him the 200 dinars. Abu Dhar asked if Uthman had offered such an amount to any other Muslims? They responded no. Abu Dhar said, “I am a Muslim like other Muslims, and there is no reason for me to receive a gift from Usman while others are deprived.” The two individuals told Abu Dharr that Uthman sent this gift from his wealth and swore that he earned it with halal means. Abu Dharr said, “I am wealthy and don’t need this money.” They looked at his room and said, “May God bless you. We see little in your room that you can benefit from.” He said, “I have two loaves of bread, which will fulfill today’s needs. Hence, I don’t need this money. Return it to Uthman.”

Allah (SWT) blessed self-sufficiency to the soul (غنای نفس) of Abu Dhar. As a result, he was content and pleased with what he had. Abu Dharr might have outwardly looked poor, but inwardly he was rich. Alternatively, some people are outwardly well off but inwardly poor; hence, they struggle to amass wealth and property in their life.

The Prophet (PBUH) said [14]: “Self-sufficiency is not in having many possessions, but rather (true) wealth is feeling sufficiency in the soul.”

لَيْسَ الْغِنَى عَنْ كَثْرَةِ الْعَرَضِ، وَلَكِنَّ الْغِنَى غِنَى النَّفْسِ

Imam Ali (AS) asked his son, Imam Mojtaba (AS), some questions. Among these questions included the definition of poverty and richness [15],[16].

يَا بُنَيَّ … فَمَا الْغِنَى قَالَ رِضَا النَّفْسِ بِمَا قَسَمَ اللَّهُ تَعَالَى لَهَا وَ إِنْ قَلَّ وَ إِنَّمَا الْغِنَى غِنَى‏ النَّفْسِ‏ قَالَ فَمَا الْفَقْرُ قَالَ شَرَهُ النَّفْسِ‏ فِي كُلِّ شَيْ‏ ءٍ

“My son! What is the meaning of self-sufficiency?” Imam Hassan (AS) replied: “Satisfaction of the soul with what Allah has provided for him, even if it is tiny. When a human soul reaches that lofty position, the human is free from need and is self-sufficient.” Imam Ali (AS) asked him: “What is poverty?” Imam Hassan (AS) replied: “Prevalence of greed in everything.”

One of the prayers of Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Arafa, while his eyes were full of tears and heart full of love and hope, was:

اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْ‏ غِنَايَ‏ فِي‏ نَفْسِي

O’ Allah (SWT), grant me self-sufficiency in the soul.

How to acquire a self-sufficient soul: Ṣāliḥ Māzandarānī (ملا صالح مازندرانی) was among the scholars of the 17th century and the son-in-law of Muhammad Taqi Al-Majlisi. He wrote [17]:

Self-sufficiency in the soul could be achieved by being content with destined sustenance, avoiding luxury, and evading the coveting of other people’s wealth and property.

One should concentrate on affairs which lead to salvation in the Hereafter. This practice will make the soul self-sufficient in this world and safe and calm in the Hereafter. Allah (SWT) regarding a self-sufficient soul says:

يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ ‎﴿٢٧﴾‏ ارْجِعِي إِلَىٰ رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَّرْضِيَّةً ‎﴿٢٨﴾‏ فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي ‎﴿٢٩﴾‏ وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي ‎﴿٣٠﴾‏

89:27-29 (To the righteous it will be said), “O’ reassured soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing (to God), And enter among My (righteous) servants. And enter My Paradise.”

In conclusion, Imam Sajjad (AS) invoked Allah (SWT) to provide him with enough means so he could carry out his responsibility without needing anyone’s help. A similar prayer is also mentioned in the supplication of the 17th day of the Month of Ramadhan [18], which reads: “Do not make me needy of any of Your creatures (وَ لَا تَحْوجنِي إِلَى أَحَدٍ مِنْ خَلْقِكْ).” Alternatively, he asked for self-sufficiency in the soul. The Imam (AS) then asked Allah (SWT) to expand His sustenance towards him:

… وَ أَوْسِعْ عَلَيَّ فِي رِزْقِكَ ، …

Definition of sustenance: “Rizqi” (رِزْقِ) means sustenance. Sustenance could include financial, properties, opportunities, pilgrimage, etc. For instance, in the supplication of the month of Ramadhan, we invoke Allah (SWT) to grant us the privilege of performing the pilgrimage of Hajj this year and every year (اللَّهُمَّ ارْزُقْنِی حَجَّ بَیْتِکَ الْحَرَامِ فِی عَامِی هَذَا وَ فِی کُلِّ عَامٍ).

The following phrase refers to one of the attributes of a self-sufficient soul, which never thinks about or covets people’s wealth and properties. The Imam (AS) invoked Allah (SWT) not to try him by thinking and longing for other people’s wealth:

… وَ لَا تَفْتِنِّي بِالنَّظَرِ…

…And do not put me in trial with thinking and longing for other people’s wealth.

We should always think positively and be content with what we have instead of grieving for the things we miss. The Prophet (PBUH) said [19]:

مَنْ اتْبَعَ بَصَرَهُ ما فِى ايْدِى النّاسِ طالَ هَمُّهُ وَ لَمْ يُشْفَ غَيْظُهُ.

The one who extended his eyes to the wealth of others, his sorrow will last long, and his anger will remain incurable.

2 Some references state (و لا تَفتِنّي بالبَطِرِ); (بَطَر) means ungrateful.

3 35:15 (Fatir)

4 verse 4:135 (An-Nisa)

[4] https://www.hadithlib.com/hadithtxts/view/29020951

[5] 32:16 (As-Sajda)

[6] http://shiaonlinelibrary.com/الكتب/1479_بحار-الأنوار-العلامة-المجلسي-ج-٤٨/الصفحة_0?pageno=115#top

[7] http://hadith.net/en/post/34178/poverty/

[8] Nahj al-Balagha, Saying 319

[9] al-Kafi, Vol.2, P.307, No.4

[10] 79:24 (An-Nazi’at)

[11] 10:90, Yunus

[12] https://lib.eshia.ir/12667/1/370

[13] http://shiaonlinelibrary.com/(الكتب/1453_بحار-الأنوار-العلامة-المجلسي-ج-٢٢/الصفحة_400)

[14] https://sunnah.com/bukhari:6446

[15] https://ar.lib.eshia.ir/12560/1/568

[16] https://hedayatgar.ir/fa/news/2329/شرح-دعای-مکارم %E2%80%8Cالاخلاق-۲۲%7Cبی%E2%80%8Cنیازی-و-غنای-نفس

[17] http://shiaonlinelibrary.com/الكتب/1183_شرح-أصول-الكافي-مولي-محمد-صالح-المازندراني-ج-١٠/الصفحة_451

[18] http://www.duas.org/ramadhan_images_pages/ram_day_17.htm

[19] http://www.shiaonlinelibrary.com/الكتب/1498_بحار-الأنوار-العلامة-المجلسي-ج-٦٧/الصفحة_319