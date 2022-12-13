Hadith Graph: “And Allah (SWT) set the subordination & obedience of us…”

SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) said: “And Allah (SWT) set the subordination & obedience of us (the household of the Prophet (S) for the security of Society’s system & our Imamate as a safety from Segregation & disunity) .

Français:

“Et (Allah a établi) la subordination et l’obéissance de nous (Ahl al-Bayt du Prophète (P) pour la sécurité du système communautaire et de notre Imamat comme une protection contre la division et la désunion).”

Dame Fatima al-Zahra (SA)

Español:

“Dios puso nuestra obediencia como el sistema de la comunidad y nuestro Imamato como una seguridad de la separación.”

Dama Fatima al-Zahra (SA)

Source: Ayan ush-Shia Ataba Al Jadeed, Vol. I. P316

