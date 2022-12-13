English
International Shia News Agency

Hadith Graph: “And Allah (SWT) set the subordination & obedience of us…”

0

SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) said: “And Allah (SWT) set the subordination & obedience of us (the household of the Prophet (S) for the security of Society’s system & our Imamate as a safety from Segregation & disunity) .

Français:

“Et (Allah a établi) la subordination et l’obéissance de nous (Ahl al-Bayt du Prophète (P) pour la sécurité du système communautaire et de notre Imamat comme une protection contre la division et la désunion).”

Dame Fatima al-Zahra (SA)

Español:

“Dios puso nuestra obediencia como el sistema de la comunidad y nuestro Imamato como una seguridad de la separación.”

Dama Fatima al-Zahra (SA)

Source: Ayan ush-Shia Ataba Al Jadeed, Vol. I. P316

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Hadith Graph: “Allah (SWT) executed & rendered Justice …”

Related posts

[Video] Online Majalis for martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Allah (SWT) executed & rendered Justice …”

asadian

Fatimah Zahra (SA), the light of Prophet’s (PBUH) eyes (Part 2)

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Allah (SWT) set Hajj for the consolidation & reinforcement of the religion”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Allah (SWT) rendered fasting for the maintenance & firmness of your sincerity”

asadian

Islam rose to restore identity of woman (Part 1)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.