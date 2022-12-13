Two percent of Argentines profess Islam

SHAFAQNA- Argentina is one of the countries that have more Muslims than we might think: approximately 2% of the population.

Muslim minorities in Latin America have received considerably less attention than comparable communities in Europe or in the United States. Islam is a growing religion in Latin America.

Argentina is home to one of Latin America’s largest Muslim communities. Although specific data on exactly how many Muslims came to Argentina in this wave is scarce, there are an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 Muslims, around 1-2 percent of the Southern Cone country’s population.

There are also many mosques and cultural centers throughout Argentina, including the Central Mosque, built by Muslim Argentines in 1989.

Currently, Islam is easily accepted in Argentina as a religion, and there is no oddity to being a Muslim in Argentine society. According to The Argentina Independent, “no discrimination exists [in Argentina] on account of being Muslim” and “a Muslim in Argentina…can practice his faith in complete peace, without any inconvenience.”

How did Islam come to Argentina?

It is perhaps surprising that the arrival of Muslims can be traced back to the 15th century and Spanish exploration and conquest.

They brought Morisco moors from the Iberian peninsula with them on these journeys as crew members.

Some of them settled there as they felt safer from the persecution and the compulsory exile from their homeland in Spain and Portugal.

The first two masjids of our present time were built in the 1980s in Buenos Aires. The largest Islamic center opened its gates in 1996.

While some Muslims and Arabs have lost their religious identity and integrated into Argentine society through mixed marriages, many of them are firm in their identity and Muslim faith.

