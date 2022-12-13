English
UN announces strategy to end 50 percent of poverty in Iraq by 2030

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations announced on Sunday a new strategy to end 50 percent of poverty in Iraq by 2030, according to the senior advisor of UN Population Fund in Iraq (UNFPA).

“17 sustainable development goals related to the elimination of poverty by at least 50 percent by 2030 have been identified,” Mahdi Al-Alaq said.

Al-Alaq emphasized that Iraq has a strategy that is being updated by the Ministry of Planning, and it is expected to be launched in months to work on it in the coming years.

Source : IraqiNews

www.shafaqna.com

