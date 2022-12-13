Qatar to host AFC Champions League 2022

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is set to host the AFC Champions League 2022’s round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, according to a statement released by The Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The round of 16 is set to be held on 19 February and 20 of next year, which will kick off with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia facing off against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai from the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Saudi’s Al Shabab will play against Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf as Al Faisaly from Saudi Arabia will face Foolad Khouzestan from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Al Duhail will meet their Qatar League rivals Al Rayyan, who are ranked 12th in this year’s season.

