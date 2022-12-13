Iran’s President voices Iranians’ criticism over recent stances of Chinese president

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that some stances raised during the recent visit of the Chinese President to the region had caused dissatisfaction among the Iranian nation and the government, and Iran seriously demands compensation for these positions.

At the head of a trade and economic delegation, the Deputy Prime Minister of China Hu Chunhua who had arrived in Iran yesterday in order to develop the relations between the two countries, went to Pasteur Street to meet with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran in continuation of his meetings and travel plans.

Noting that ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China have been constantly developing since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, President Raisi added that some of the stances raised during the recent visit of the President of China to the region have caused the dissatisfaction of the Iranian nation and government, and noted that Iran seriously demands compensation for these positions.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com