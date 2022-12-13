Iraq: A commercial building has burnt completely in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- A commercial building has burnt completely in Najaf

A building containing 8 commercial stores in the centre of Najaf Ashraf completely burned down due to the electricity connection. Middle East News: Iraqi fire fighters put out the fire in the centre of Najaf Ashraf. According to Al-Frat News, this fire occurred on Al-Houli Street in the centre of Najaf Ashraf, near Amood No. 1. this building had 8 trading stores which burnt down completely based on initial investigation after the electricity connection. In addition to financial damage, this fire also caused death, too. Among the causes of fire in Iraq, we can mention the electricity fluctuation, gas leak, arson, tribal conflicts vehicle accidents and the other unknown issues.

