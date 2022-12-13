Sweden: Politician aims to pass bill banning headscarves in police force

SHAFAQNA- A prominent politician in Sweden is pushing for the passage of a bill that would ban headscarves in the Swedish police force.

The proposed law may also be extended to all public employees, Richard Jomshof, Chairman of Parliament’s Justice Committee, said on Monday (12 Dec 2022).

He now hopes that the coalition of four right-wing parties established earlier this year under the Tido Agreement can get the bill passed.

In an interview with the local Expressen newspaper, Jomshof said the whole point of wearing a uniform in the police force or the military for that matter is that it should be uniform. He said if you allow religious or political symbols, it is no longer a uniform, and it would be absurd to allow such things.

