USA: More than 7,200 hate crimes reported in 2021

SHAFAQNA- More than 7,200 hate crimes were reported in 2021, about 1,000 fewer than a year earlier in USA. More than 60% of the reported incidents were based on race, ancestry or ethnicity, while about one in six were classified as sexual orientation-bias crimes and one in seven as religion-bias crimes.

Fewer than 12,000 of the country’s nearly 19,000 law enforcement agencies reported hate crime data to the FBI in 2021, compared with more than 15,000 in 2020, largely due to the implementation of a new data reporting system in 2021. The missing police departments included those in New York and Los Angeles, the two biggest USA’s cities.

The new system is intended to provide the FBI with more granular data, but some states and major departments have yet to switch from the previous system, the Justice Department said.

Source: Reuters

