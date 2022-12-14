Egypt returned several historical coins stolen from Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Culture and Antiquities has recently received some stolen coins in Cairo.

Ahmad Al-FaqakAal-Badarani, the Minister of Culture and Antiquities of Iraq, received the Iraqi stolen coins from the Egyptian government.

The Iraqi Minister of Culture and Antiquities received 6 metal coins with an image of king Faisal I in Cairo. These coins were discovered and confiscated at Egyptian border crossings during smuggling.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com