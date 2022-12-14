English
International Shia News Agency

Egypt returned several historical coins stolen from Iraq

0

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Culture and Antiquities has recently received some stolen coins in Cairo.

Ahmad Al-FaqakAal-Badarani, the Minister of Culture and Antiquities of Iraq, received the Iraqi stolen coins from the Egyptian government.

The Iraqi Minister of Culture and Antiquities received 6 metal coins with an image of king Faisal I in Cairo. These coins were discovered and confiscated at Egyptian border crossings during smuggling.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Egypt & Jordan leaders confirm expanding cooperation with Iraq

Related posts

[Video] A Journey Into Iraq’s Dark History

asadian

Increasing of Israeli tourist trip to Egypt

asadian

Iraq: A commercial building burnt completely in Najaf

asadian

UN announces strategy to reduce poverty in Iraq by 2030

asadian

Iraq: About 90 families leaving Al-Jada camp in Nineveh

asadian

Iraq: Ancient Bashtabiya Castle in Mosul [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.