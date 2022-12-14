Increasing of Israeli tourist trip to Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s official media announced that Israel airlines flew 9 flights to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh weekly since last April.
Based on this report, Elal, Arkaia and Israir companies have been regularly flying to Sharm el-Sheikh since this spring.
These three Israeli airlines started their flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula last April, and each company took three flights a week.
Israeli tourists are not required to do corona tests; They are also exempt from obtaining a visa but they must fill out a form before traveling to this city.
Source: mdeast.news
