English
International Shia News Agency

Increasing of Israeli tourist trip to Egypt

0

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s official media announced that Israel airlines flew 9 flights to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh weekly since last April.

Based on this report, Elal, Arkaia and Israir companies have been regularly flying to Sharm el-Sheikh since this spring.

These three Israeli airlines started their flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula last April, and each company took three flights a week.

Israeli tourists are not required to do corona tests; They are also exempt from obtaining a visa but they must fill out a form before traveling to this city.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Egypt: Sharm El-Sheikh “becomes eco-friendly” for COP27

 

Related posts

Egypt returned several historical coins stolen from Iraq

asadian

Egypt & Jordan leaders confirm expanding cooperation with Iraq

asadian

[Photos] Muhammed Ali Mosque in Cairo

asadian

Doha: Turkey’s President shakes hands with Egyptian counterpart

asadian

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “Iranian and Egyptian officials meet in Cairo”

asadian

World Cup 2022: Egypt removes visa fees for Hayya card holders

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.