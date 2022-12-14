English
England: Muslim women to host Christmas Market for first time in Aston

SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslim women are coming together on Tuesday, December 13 in Aston, to host the first-ever Christmas Market, promote their products and have a festive fun.

“Most of the women who use our center are Muslims of South Asian, African and Arab heritage; and Christmas isn’t usually one of the holidays they celebrate,” center manager Meena Bibi told I AM Birmingham.

“However, arts & crafts have been an important part of the activities they have taken part in this year and, from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to creating lanterns for the city’s recent Diwali parade, reaching out and connecting communities has played a key role in their commitment to celebrating their city.

