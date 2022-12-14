English
France: Police in Paris on high alert over fears of violence in World Cup semi-final

SHAFAQNA- Fearing possible riots after Wednesday’s (14 Dec 2022) France versus Morocco semi-final match at the World Cup in Qatar, France plans to mobilize 10,000 police officers, including 5,000 of them for Paris and the surrounding area alone.

In Paris, police are to be deployed in particular around the famed boulevard Champs-Elysees, as Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced before the National Assembly. A FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final pitting France against Morocco on Wednesday night will be more than just a football match.

In Paris, the Champs-Elysees is expected to be the place for celebration. It was the case last Saturday for Moroccan fans after the historic qualification of the Atlas Lions for the final four of the Qatar 2022. French supporters joined them to share their joy, delighted to enjoy the success of the Blues against England.

But the evening had ended badly and clashes with police officers led to more than 150 arrests, including 100 in Paris, according to police sources and the prosecutor’s office.

Source: aa

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

