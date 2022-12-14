SHAFAQNA- Meta has frequently been condemned for restricting Palestinian experiences and narrative on all its platforms. Instagram has disabled the account Paldream48, which was known for documenting solidarity with the Palestinian cause at the FIFA World Cup.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and gain global support and solidarity for Palestine throughout the World Cup and has been the driving force behind Palestinian visibility in the tournament. Now, activists are calling for people to write a letter to Meta objecting to its decision and raise awareness about the censorship.

Source: dohanews

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022