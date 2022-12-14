Hadith Graph: “And Allah (SWT) granted patience as a help for getting reward”

SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) said: “And Allah (SWT) granted/rendered patience as a help for getting reward.
Français:
“Et (Allah a fait de) la patience une aide pour recevoir la récompense.”
Dame Fatima Al-Zahra (SA)
Español:
“Dios puso la paciencia como la ayuda a la aceptación de la recompensa.”
Dama Fatima al-Zahra (SA)
Source: Ayan-ush-Shia Ataba Al-Jadeed, Vol. I, P316.
read more from shafaqna:
Hadith Graph: “And Allah (SWT) set obedience of Ahlul Bayt (AS) for the security of the societies