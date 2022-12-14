English
International Shia News Agency

Hadith Graph: “And Allah (SWT) granted patience as a help for getting reward”

0

SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) said: “And Allah (SWT) granted/rendered patience as a help for getting reward.

Français:

“Et (Allah a fait de) la patience une aide pour recevoir la récompense.”

Dame Fatima Al-Zahra (SA)

Español:

“Dios puso la paciencia como la ayuda a la aceptación de la recompensa.”

Dama Fatima al-Zahra (SA)

Source: Ayan-ush-Shia Ataba Al-Jadeed, Vol. I, P316.

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Hadith Graph: “And Allah (SWT) set obedience of Ahlul Bayt (AS) for the security of the societies

Related posts

[Video] Online Majalis for martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)

asadian

Hadith Graph: “And Allah (SWT) set obedience of Ahlul Bayt (AS) for the security of the societies

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Allah (SWT) executed & rendered Justice …”

asadian

Fatimah Zahra (SA), the light of Prophet’s (PBUH) eyes (Part 2)

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Allah (SWT) set Hajj for the consolidation & reinforcement of the religion”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Allah (SWT) rendered fasting for the maintenance & firmness of your sincerity”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.