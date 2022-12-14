Tunisia: Food shortages as elections approach

SHAFAQNA- Food shortages have been ongoing for months in Tunisia, another sign of the country’s economic crisis, before Saturday’s (17 Dec 2022) elections.

Ilyes, a local handyman looks right then left and asks in a whisper: “Do you want milk? I can get you milk,” in the slightly shady way someone might attempt to sell a more unsavoury product.

Procuring butter, however, is much harder. Ilyes sucks air over his teeth: “That’s difficult,” he says shaking his head. “Milk’s all finished for today but I can get you some tomorrow,” and the deal is sealed.

Source: aljazeera