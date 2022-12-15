World Federation, Jaffer Family Foundation, UGI collaborate in serving needy

SHAFAQNA- The World Federation of KSIMC (TWF), the Jaffer Family Foundation of New York and its international arm, United Global Initiative (UGI), signed an MOU on 21st November 2022, to enhance collaboration in various sectors in humanitarian services to our Community and beyond.

It is envisaged that the joint efforts will help better manage resources to optimize relief and other Community development initiatives in areas where both organisations provide these services.

In particular TWF and JFF-UGI will work together on projects to relieve poverty amongst needy Khojas living in Africa, India, and Pakistan, providing healthcare support and opportunities for economic upliftment. The Parties agreed to communicate with each other to leverage Khoja philanthropy by avoiding duplication, and collaborate, where feasible, on projects within the wider Shi’a communities in developing countries.

The Parties wish to collaborate on educational initiatives, especially higher education and vocational training, where JFF-UGI can add value to the work of TWF.

Prior to signing the MOU, the Parties visited several healthcare and vocational facilities in Pakistan to assess availability of services.



On 18th November 2022, TWF President, along with The WF delegates accompanied by JFF Chairman and his team, visited the Bait us Sukoon Cancer Hospital, initiated by the Khoja community philanthropist Mohtarma Zainab Ebrahim, providing free cancer treatment. The visit highlighted the potential for future collaboration to provide support to the most vulnerable members of communities, in Pakistan and other parts of the world who travel for treatment.

Another venue was the Indus Hospital in Karachi – one of the largest private hospitals in Pakistan – which offers free treatment. The main focus of this visit was to explore avenues and options for specialist treatments, particularly in regard to various surgical procedures and speciality treatments offered by the hospital. They also visited Jinnah Hospital renowned for being among the 8 Hospitals Worldwide that specializes in Cyber Knife and Tomotherapy.

Exploring the possibility of women empowerment, TWF and JFF/UGI teams visited Koohi Goth Hospital where discussions were held to collaboratively support the women in Pakistan and help in uplifting their economic situation. Koohi Goth Hospital is an institute where midwives are trained over a span of four courses.

Since the signing of the MOU, work has already commenced in the medical sector by the JFF-UGI Team on the ground in Pakistan.

