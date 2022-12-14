Press group: Number of journalists killed up 40 percent in 2022

SHAFAQNA-The number of journalists killed this year is 115, an increase of 45 percent compared to last year, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said Wednesday.

At the same time, a record total of 533 journalists, 13.4% higher than last year’s figure, are currently detained worldwide, according to the annual round-up of violence and abuses against journalists published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Ukraine and Mexico were the most dangerous countries for media work this year, the Geneva-based PEC said in its annual report published in Geneva.

Since January, 115 media workers have been killed in 29 countries worldwide.

“The number of journalists killed increased by 45% compared to last year (79 victims). It is the highest number of casualties since 2018, with a brutal deterioration in Europe due to the war in Ukraine»,” said PEC President Blaise Lempen.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com