France defeat Morocco 2-0 to reach consecutive finals

SHAFAQNA-France defeated Morocco team Wednesday to seal their spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

Left-back Theo Hernandez put France ahead after just five minutes at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, firing an acrobatic effort past Yassine Bounou from close range to become the first opposition player to score against the Atlas Lions in Qatar.

Morocco responded forcefully to the early setback, controlling the majority of possession and pressing for an equaliser on either side of half-time.

France, who for large periods were second-best, held out nonetheless and Randal Kolo Muani put the game to bed late, tapping home from close range in the 79th minute to set up a showdown with Argentina in four days’ time.

We are the champions’: Morocco fans proud despite World Cup loss

Since beating Belgium, Morocco hoped for a last-16 slot. Expectations grew when they beat Spain. Fantasy gave way to belief after beating Portugal.

But on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium – maybe due to the introduction of a new football, the occasion or just the gulf in skills between the two sets of players – the dream did not materialise in the way Morocco wanted.

“This is football, that’s how it works,” Fatima, a Moroccan supporter, said after the 2-0 loss. “But we’re really proud of the team. Moroccan football has totally changed now. This is not a loss, no way. We are the champions.”

As the final whistle blew, a team huddle took place in the middle. The French team celebrated their progress to a second successive final. Morocco, meanwhile, soaked in what they had achieved: glory, respect and unprecedented heights.

There were shouts of “Morocco, Morocco” and “seer, seer” (go, go) from the stands, although not in unison like the previous matches. While some made an early exit, the majority in red and green stayed back, applauding the players who performed one last prostration in prayer on the field

