World Cup 2022: Thousands recite Muslim shahada at Morocco vs France Match

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Muslim fans attending Morocco versus France match in World Cup 2022 recited the Islamic proclamation of faith, or the shahada, on Wednesday.

“There is no deity but Allah and Muhammad is His messenger” was heard around the stands of the stadium in the Qatari city of Al Khor, as an intense FIFA World Cup match ensued between the two teams.

The incident occurred several times throughout the match after calls by activists to “shake the stadium” with the love of the Prophet Muhammad to deliver a message to the attending French president, Emmanuel Macron.

Macron met with Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani earlier in the day and made a pit stop at the traditional Souq Waqif just hours ahead of the game.

On Monday, social media influencer Mahmoud Al Hasanat took to Twitter to urge Muslim fans to join the show of solidarity, saying: “I hope to hear from the Moroccan fans in the France-Morocco match, sending prayers upon the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, as they shake the stands.”

Source : dohanews

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

