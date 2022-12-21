Jordan’s tourism income reached 5.3 billion dollars

SHAFAQNA- Jordan’s tourism income increased about 5.3 billion dollars during the first 11 months of 2022, and Jordanian workers who are working abroad have remitted 2.8 billion dollars to Jordan during this period.

Based on Jordon’s statistical announcement, the tourism income of this country has grown 50.3%, that is 121.9 million dinars, and attained 364.5 million dinars (514.1 million dollars), compared to the previous November.

Based on this, in November this year, the number of tourists who travelled to Jordan developed up to 148 thousand and gained 459.7 thousand people to compare to the previous year and It is the highest number in this month since 2013.

According to the statistics of the Central Bank of Jordan, during the first 11 months of 2022, the country’s tourism income has raised 2.006 billion dinars, that is 115 percent, and has reached 3.751 billion dinars (5.291 billion dollars) compared to 2021.

Compared to last year about 2.4 million more tourists have travelled to Jordan, and the total number of tourists has reached 4.6 million in the first 11 months of this year. Also, the bank transfers of Jordanian workers that are working abroad has increased by 6% during the first 10 months of this year and has obtained 2.830 billion dollars.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com