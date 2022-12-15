English
Israel blocks Palestinian Christians from celebrating Christmas in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Israel has prevented 200 Palestinian Christians in Gaza from taking part in Christmas festivities in Bethlehem, Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The Greek Orthodox Church in the besieged enclave had sent a list of 800 names to the Palestinian Civil Affairs Committee in Gaza requesting they be given permission to go to the West Bank to celebrate Christmas, Al-Monitor reported. However, Israel refused to grant entry permits to 200 Christian worshippers citing security concerns.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gazan, Karam Tarazi, is one of the many Palestinian Christians that were refused an entry permit by the Israeli occupation regime. Speaking to Al-Monitor, Tarazi slammed the “racist measures” that have prevented him from enjoying Christmas in the Christian holy cities in Palestine.

Source : middleeastmonitor

