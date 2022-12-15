Palestinians dedicate olive trees in Jerusalem for Morocco’s national team

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians in Jerusalem planted olive trees in celebration of Morocco’s historic World Cup 2022 victory on Saturday after reaching the semi-finals.

Many Palestinians believe the World Cup in Qatar brought back their faith in the Arab world’s support for the cause after the 2020-2021 wave of normalisation.

Led by “The Lady of the Land” organisation in Palestine, the initiative includes the planting of two olive trees, one for the Atlas Lions and its goalie Yassine Bounou who stole many hearts at the tournament.

Morocco had beaten Portugal in a tough match, becoming the first African, Arab and Muslim country to reach the semi-finals in the World Cup’s history.

Source : dohanews