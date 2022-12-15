English
Doha named Arab tourism capital for 2023

SHAFAQNA-Doha has been named the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

Salem Mubarak Al Shafi, permanent representative of Qatar to the Arab League, spoke at the gathering and presided over Qatar’s delegation. He thanked the Council and the Arab Tourism Organization, led by Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid, for their work in this area.

In October, Qatar welcomed about 180,000 visitors, which was a six-year record, according to data analysis from Qatar Tourism.

Doha is currently hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which began on November 20 and is scheduled to last through December 18.

