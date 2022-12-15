Germany: one in four Christians consider leaving church

SHAFAQNA- 25% of Christians are considering leaving church in Germany over abuse scandals, according to the Religion Monitor study of the Bertelsmann Foundation.

Among the Germans who said that they were considering leaving the church, 66% of them were members of the Catholic Church, and 33% were the members of the Protestant Church, according to the Religion Monitor study of the Bertelsmann Foundation.

Some 81% of them said they are thinking of leaving the church mainly because they lost trust in these religious institutions. Other respondents criticized them over reluctance to reform and modernize their policies.

About 71% of them also criticized churches for having “too much power and influence” in Germany, and 68% said the current privileges of churches are “unfair in a multi-religious society.”

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com