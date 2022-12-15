English
International Shia News Agency

Germany: one in four Christians consider leaving church

0

SHAFAQNA- 25% of Christians are considering leaving church in Germany over abuse scandals, according to the Religion Monitor study of the Bertelsmann Foundation.

Among the Germans who said that they were considering leaving the church, 66% of them were members of the Catholic Church, and 33% were the members of the Protestant Church, according to the Religion Monitor study of the Bertelsmann Foundation.

Some 81% of them said they are thinking of leaving the church mainly because they lost trust in these religious institutions. Other respondents criticized them over reluctance to reform and modernize their policies.

About 71% of them also criticized churches for having “too much power and influence” in Germany, and 68% said the current privileges of churches are “unfair in a multi-religious society.”

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Pew: India saw highest levels of religious hostilities during lockdown

asadian

Germany: 120 hate crimes against Muslims recorded in three months

asadian

Survey: One in ten Germans had not yet heated their homes by end of November despite cold weather

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (9)

asadian

Germany: Nearly 38% of students face imminent poverty

asadian

Germany: Muslim community worried about rise in Islamophobic attacks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.