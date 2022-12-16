English
Scottish Council pledge to counter Islamophobia

SHAFAQNASouth Lanarkshire Council has  has committed to tackling Islamophobia as well as other forms of racism and discrimination in the area.

At a full council meeting last week, councillor Ali Salamati (East Kilbride West) brought forward a motion asking for the local authority to adopt the UK All Parliamentary Group definition of Islamophobia.

As well as this, the motion called for the council to reestablish its commitment to opposing racism and discrimination in all forms and to support and promote Islamophobia Awareness Month in November each year.

The Muslim population in Scotland has significantly increased in recent years and Muslims contribute to all aspects of life and are essential for parts of Scottish Society. Islamophobia has been on the rise in recent years, especially due to false narratives created by the far right .

The motion also outlines specific examples of Islamophobia, and calls for the council to campaign to stop abuse directed towards Muslims.

Source: Daily Record

www.shafaqna.com

