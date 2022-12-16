Afghanistan ranked third among countries involved in humanitarian crisis

SHAFAQNA- The International Rescue Committee has published a list of 20 countries involved in humanitarian crises, in which Somalia, Ethiopia and Afghanistan are at the top, respectively.

Based on this committee, the first 10 countries on the list will probably face the worst human crises in the next year (2023).

According to the report of the International Rescue Committee, in 2022 monitoring list, Afghanistan was ranked first but the third in 2023.

The International Rescue Committee has said that the degradation of Afghanistan is not due to the improvement of conditions there, but because the situation in East Africa is very serious.

This committee added that more than a year after the change of government, Afghans are still facing economic collapse. The International Rescue Committee added that while rapid increase in aid in winter prevent famine but the main reason of this crisis still remains.

As stated by the rescue committee, almost the entire population of Afghanistan is now living in poverty and preparing for another long winter.

This committee said that Afghan women and girls will experience the heavy burden of this difficulty and they are still at risk of violence and exploitation.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN