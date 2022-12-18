English
International Shia News Agency

Great mosque of Tripoli in Libya [Photos]

0

SHAFAQNA- Tripoli Great mosque is a building that has resisted to the time factors and war in Libya since its establishment in the middle of the 16th century.

Tripoli mosque, which was built in the Ottoman period, is located in Tajura area in the east of Tripoli, the capital of Libya, and despite the destruction that Libya has seen for centuries, it is still considered one of the most important and the oldest mosque in this country.

This mosque which is called Murad Aqa, is the first governor of the Ottoman Empire over Libya from 1551 to 1553 AD, and it has been strong and firm against all hard times for about five centuries.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

[Photos] Bulgaria’s Amazing Dzhumaya Mosque

Related posts

England: Donations collected to repair vandalized Mosque at Sparkhill

asadian

Netherlands: Amsterdam Mosque opens its doors to thousands of non-Muslim

asadian

England: Mosque offering free meals amid economic crisis

asadian

USA: First Mosque In Northern Mississippi

asadian

Indonesia: Giant dome collapses as fire engulfs Mosque in Jakarta

asadian

Sweden: Attackers Throw Stones At Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.