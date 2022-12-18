Great mosque of Tripoli in Libya [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Tripoli Great mosque is a building that has resisted to the time factors and war in Libya since its establishment in the middle of the 16th century.

Tripoli mosque, which was built in the Ottoman period, is located in Tajura area in the east of Tripoli, the capital of Libya, and despite the destruction that Libya has seen for centuries, it is still considered one of the most important and the oldest mosque in this country.

This mosque which is called Murad Aqa, is the first governor of the Ottoman Empire over Libya from 1551 to 1553 AD, and it has been strong and firm against all hard times for about five centuries.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com