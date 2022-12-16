English
Dutch ambassador in Iraq: “I feel proud to be a pilgrim to shrine of Imam Hussain (AS)”

SHAFAQNA– Chargé d’affaires of the Dutch embassy in Iraq expressed his pleasure and pride from visiting the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (A.S) and said: “The Netherlands has a great role in providing assistance to Iraqi people.”

Rojas Prank, Chargé d’Affaires of the Netherlands embassy in Iraq on this visit to the shrine of Imam Hussein (A.S) and visiting the special museum of Astan Quds Hosseini said: “I am full of pride and humility that I am a pilgrim to this great holy place today.”

He added: “Millions of people visiting this holy shrine every year and I feel proud to be among you today.”

The chargé d’affaires of the Dutch embassy in Iraq said: “We talked about the projects that Astan Quds Hossein is carrying out. Netherlands plays a crucial role in Iraq and we help this country in different sectors with the aim of making the people live in prosperity and comfort.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

