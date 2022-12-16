The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa about “Jabirah Wudu and Ghusl due to an Obstacle/Patch”

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about “Jabirah Wudu and Ghusl due to an Obstacle/Patch “

Question & Answer

Question: I use glue a lot. Most of the time my hands and feet are stained with glue and it is difficult to remove it. What is my duty for wudu and ghusl?

Answer: In any case, if it is possible to remove it, you should remove the obstacle. But if the time is too short to remove it and say your prayer on time, you must make tayammum. If it is not possible to remove the obstacle, wipe on it with the wet hand for wudu or ghusl.

