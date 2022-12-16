SHAFAQNA- Over 81 million Worshippers performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina since the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar that began in late July, according to head of General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Abdul Rahman Al Sudais.
The figure included 8 million male and female Muslims who prayed in Al Rawda Al Sharifa, an area of the mosque where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located, said the official, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
Al Sudais added that the agency in charge of the mosque has mobilised all its resources and services to ensure that worshippers undertake religious rites easily and comfortably.
Source:Gulf News