EU warns Twitter of sanctions over Journalists’ ban

“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act,” European Commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter.

“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”

Musk’s newly acquired company, Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of prominent journalists from top media organisations covering the billionaire or Twitter.

New York Times reports that some of the journalists whose accounts were suspended had written about the accounts that tracked the private planes or had tweeted about those accounts. Some have also written articles that have been critical of Mr. Musk and his ownership of Twitter. Many of them had tens of thousands of followers on the platform.

Source: Sahara Reporters

