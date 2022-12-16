FIFA chooses Morocco to host 2023 Club World Cup

SHAFAQNA-Following Morocco’s remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, FIFA’s governing council chooses the nation to host 2023 Club World Cup.

Morocco has been picked by FIFA to host the next Club World Cup in February 2023, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday.

The tournament will return to Morocco for the third time from February 1 to 11, Infantino told reporters at a press conference in Doha.

It will be one of the last seven-team editions of the tournament for continental champions, with an expanded, month-long tournament planned to start in 2025. FIFA has long wanted to launch an expanded version with 24 or 32 teams in a tournament played in June.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com