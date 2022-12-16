English
International Shia News Agency

FIFA chooses Morocco to host 2023 Club World Cup

0
2023 Club World Cup

SHAFAQNA-Following Morocco’s remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, FIFA’s governing council chooses the nation to host 2023 Club World Cup.

Morocco has been picked by FIFA to host the next Club World Cup in February 2023, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday.

The tournament will return to Morocco for the third time from February 1 to 11, Infantino told reporters at a press conference in Doha.

It will be one of the last seven-team editions of the tournament for continental champions, with an expanded, month-long tournament planned to start in 2025. FIFA has long wanted to launch an expanded version with 24 or 32 teams in a tournament played in June.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Guardian: Morocco’s pride in Islam should inspire us all

asadian

[Video] World Cup 2022: Thousands recite Shahada at Morocco-France Match

asadian

World Cup 2022: France defeat Morocco 2-0 to reach consecutive finals

asadian

Muslim fans urged to ‘shake the stadium’ with love of Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as Macron attends

asadian

World Cup 2022: Morocco made history by beating Portugal and heading to semis

asadian

World Cup 2022: Morocco’s success credited to players’ mothers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.