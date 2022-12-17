Tunisia: Polls open in parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNA- Polls opened at 8am (07:00 GMT) in controversial parliamentary elections in Tunisia. The opposition has boycotted Saturday’s (17 Dec 2022) election, calling the vote the latest step in Saied’s consolidation of power, which included the passage of a new constitution in August that did away with the country’s hybrid parliamentary democracy.

The vote is the latest turn in Tunisia’s thorny political saga, with the country initially hailed as a rare Arab Spring success story after the introduction of free and fair elections following the removal of long-time Leader President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Source: aljazeera

