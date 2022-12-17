English
UN: 2022 deadliest year for Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- United Nation condemns Israel for making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians. United Nation experts condemned the increasing settler attacks and excessive use of force imposed by the Israeli forces against Palestinians.

​​This year alone over 150 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including 33 children, which has resulted in 2022 being the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2005, according to the UN.

“We remind Israel that pending the dismantlement of its unlawful occupation, Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory must be treated as protected persons, not enemies or terrorists,” the experts said in a statement.

Source: middleeastmonitor

