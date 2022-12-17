Islamic-based teachings and practices highlighted during World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA- Islamic-based teachings and practices have been highlighted during first cup finals held in the Middle East (West Asia), an approach that could serve as blueprint for future events.

For Arab and Muslim fans who have thronged to Qatar, having the football tournament in the region was seen as a major milestone and a source of pride.

While the media’s focus has been squarely on Qatar’s suitability as hosts, for the lovers of the beautiful game, Doha’s streets and historic Souq Waqif market provided countless moments illustrating football’s power in bringing people together.

Source: middleeasteye